A look at how Indiana football's 2025 roster is shaping up

The offseason has arrived for Indiana football.

The Hoosiers have remained active in the transfer portal over the last month, bringing in new players to round out the 2025 roster for Curt Cignetti's second season with the Hoosiers.

Of those who spent the 2024 season with the Hoosiers, some have elected to transfer elsewhere, some are out of eligibility and/or off to the NFL draft, while some are still eligible to return.

Below is a comprehensive, position-by-position guide to how Indiana's roster is shaping up for the 2025 season.