2025 linebacker Jamari Farmer commits to Indiana
Following a string of recent decommitments, Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers got back on track on Monday, picking up another commitment in the class of 2025.
Linebacker Jamari Farmer announced his commitment to the Hoosiers Monday afternoon via his social media pages.
Farmer is currently unranked as a prospect by Rivals.
A Mooresville, North Carolina native, Farmer held other offers from schools such as Cincinnati, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and many others.
Farmer, a 5-foot-11 inside linebacker, has started the last two seasons at linebacker for Mooresville High School. With the Blue Devils, Farmer has tallied back-to-back 100-plus tackles campaigns.
Over the past two seasons, Farmer has tallied 254 total tackles, 49 tackles for loss and 13 sacks from his linebacker spot.
He's added two interceptions -- one in each of the last two seasons -- and three forced fumbles as well.
A playmaker on the defensive side of the football, Farmer has become the 11th member of Indiana's 2025 recruiting class.
Check out some of Farmer's highlights below.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board