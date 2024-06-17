Following a string of recent decommitments, Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers got back on track on Monday, picking up another commitment in the class of 2025. Linebacker Jamari Farmer announced his commitment to the Hoosiers Monday afternoon via his social media pages. Farmer is currently unranked as a prospect by Rivals.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IT09TSUVSUyBOQVRJT04g8J+RqPCfj77igI3wn4y+8J+UtOKaqu+4 jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9BR1RHP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQUdURzwvYT48YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0JIYWluZXM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0JIYWluZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW5kaWFuYUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJbmRpYW5hRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9mUXVuc2RvN05SIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZlF1bnNkbzdO UjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKMu+4j+KDozjvuI/ig6MgKEBmYXJtZXJfamFt YXJpKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Zhcm1lcl9qYW1h cmkvc3RhdHVzLzE4MDI3MzIwNTg3MDk1MzcwMzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==