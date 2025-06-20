2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 71 Days (Evan Lawrence)

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 281 pounds

Hometown: Danville, Indiana

Class/Position: Redshirt Freshman / Offensive Line

The Hoosier Huddle countdown to kickoff is over a quarter of the way complete! For the 100 days leading up to kickoff, we at Hoosier Huddle will feature every player from the 2025 roster in anticipation of Indiana’s first game of the season against Old Dominion. Today, we will highlight a returning member among the offensive line, Evan Lawrence.

Lawrence joined the Hoosiers from Danville Community High School as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. He was a Rivals 2-star recruit who also received offers from Ball State, Indiana State, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, and Ashland University. Early in his high school career he considered dropping football entirely for basketball instead, but his coach ultimately persuaded him to stick with the gridiron. After a growth spurt, Lawrence became a solid in-state prospect and Bob Bostad identified him as a potential breakout player amongst his offensive line. He committed in December of 2023 and joined the team in June of last year.

Lawrence did not see any game action and opted to redshirt his initial collegiate season. With the experience ahead of him on the roster headed into this season, further development and adding strength will likely be his role for the upcoming season as well.

