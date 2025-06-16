RB Jayreon Campbell Joins 2026 Class

We had alluded to the fact that Indiana was HOT on the recruiting trail since April, and that came to light again in June as RB Jayreon Campbell popped for IU. The three-star out of Powder Springs, GA (McEachern High School) landed on the Hoosiers following his official visit the weekend prior. IU ultimately landed him over Georgia Tech, where he visited in June, and a load of other Power 4 programs that had offered him. His offer list jumps off the page with the likes of Louisville, Missouri, TCU, Florida, Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, NC State, Auburn, Tennessee and others, but it was ultimately IU and GT that came down the stretch for him with official visits at those two schools behind him.

At 5'10" 190, he has a solid build that looks just about ready for life in college football already. He flashes really good burst allowing him to get into holes once he identifies them, and stood out on the camp circuit this summer with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. IU used the running backs in the passing game more than we've been accustomed to in the past, and with some of the new faces RB coach John Miller and OC Mike Shanahan have brought to Bloomington, it's clear that's something they are looking for.

Campbell became IU's third commit in three days and eighth commit in the month of June. The class is now up to 17 players, and is shifting its focus to offense down the closing stretch of official visit season.



