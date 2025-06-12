IU-Louisville Basketball Game Set For Dec. 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

IU Athletics Release

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men’s basketball program will square off with border-rival Louisville in the CareSource Invitational Indianapolis - Supporting Mental Health at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will be played in front of a national television audience on CBS and available via stream on Paramount+.

“We are excited to have Louisville on the schedule,” head men's basketball coach Darian DeVries said. “They are a very talented and well-coached team that plays hard every night. This game will provide a real test for us early in the season. There will be an amazing atmosphere in Indy for this great rivalry.”

The matchup will mark the 23rd on the hardwood between the two National Championship-winning programs, and the third in as many seasons. The Hoosiers have won 12 games over the Cardinals. The game will be the fourth contested in Indianapolis and first since Dec. 31, 2016.

Indiana (five national championships) and Louisville (two) are two of 15 programs in Division I men’s college basketball to have multiple NCAA Championships. The programs both rank top 10 in NCAA Tournament history in total appearances, Sweet 16 trips, and Final Four games played.

Tickets are available by request here.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit mental health organizations, including Jay's Light, begun by Dayton Coach Anthony Grant and wife Chris to help families find resources to help with mental health struggles. Their daughter Jayda died in 2022 at the age of 20, as a result of mental illness.

The Indiana non-conference slate also features games against Marquette (Nov. 9) at the United Center in Chicago and at Kentucky (Dec. 13) at Rupp Arena.

