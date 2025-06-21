2025 Countdown to Kickoff: 70 Days (Austin Leibfried)

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 288 pounds

Hometown: Mount Horeb, Wisconsin (Mount Horeb)

Class/Position: RS Freshman / Offensive Line

There are only 10 Saturdays left until the Hoosiers take the field against the Old Dominion Monarchs on August 30th. The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff hits 70 today as we look at redshirt freshman Austin Leibfried.

Leibfried was a highly decorated player at Mount Horeb High School in Wisconsin where he led his team to three-straight conference titles.

Last season Leibfried played in four games as a true freshman and preserved his redshirt. Heading into this year, Leibfried was primed to get more of a role in the rotation. He did break his hand in spring practice, but that did not limit him as far as participation. With Drew Evans and Kahlil Benson out, Leibfried got more valuable practice reps.

While the starting five on the line is pretty much set, Leibfried will have to battle his way into the rotation at tackle. His time will come soon, but for now he can learn from a veteran group and come off the bench.