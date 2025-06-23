2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 68 Days (Jackson Wasserstrom)

Welcome, Hoosier fans to the 2025 Hoosier Huddle Countdown! Over the next 100 days the Hoosier Huddle staff will feature every player on the 2025 roster in anticipation of the season opener on August 30th against Old Dominion. Today, we look at redshirt junior wide receiver Jackson Wasserstrom.

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 175 pounds

Hometown: Westfield, IN (Westfield)

Class/Position: Redshirt Junior/ Wide Receiver

One of the keys to a CFP run in today’s college football is special teams. Being able to successfully cover punts and flip the field is an invaluable skill which can stifle even the most high-powered offense. One name to watch on special teams for Indiana this year is Jackson Wasserstrom.

A 5’11”, 175lbs wide receiver out of Westfield, Indiana, Wasserstrom walked onto the team in 2022 and quickly made a name for himself as the Co-Offensive player of the week against Penn State. During his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons Wasserstrom saw game action on special teams and highlighted his intelligence by earning back-to-back All-Big Ten Academic honors.

While he has not seen a ton of game action, Wasserstrom enters his Redshirt Junior season with something to prove. These types of gritty players with a chip on their shoulder are exactly the type of players that Coach Cig and Special Teams Coordinator Grant Cain are looking for. With a couple seasons under his belt, Wasserstrom has an opportunity to be a force in punt coverage this coming season.

