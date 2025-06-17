Hoosiers' Big June Continues as Laron Dues Commits

It has been a big month of recruiting for the Hoosiers this June as IU landed another commitment in Florida athlete Laron Dues. The three-star prospect is out of Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Florida.
Dues chose the Hoosiers over the rest of his final five teams that included Georgia Tech, Oregon, West Virginia and South Florida.
Dues is listed as an Athlete in Rivals.com database, but is being recruited to play safety at IU. While he is small in stature, at 5'9", he makes up for ii with great ball instincts. He is a dynamic enough athlete to be used in the punt return game as well.
The Hoosiers now have 18 commitments in the 2026 class and sat just outside the national top 25 in recruiting at the time of publishing.