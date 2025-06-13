2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 78 Days (Pat Coogan)

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 310 pounds

Hometown: Palos Heights, Illinois

Class/Position: Redshirt Senior / Offensive Line

The Hoosier Huddle countdown to kickoff is nearing 25% complete! For the 100 days leading up to kickoff, we at Hoosier Huddle will feature every player from the 2025 roster in anticipation of Indiana’s first game of the season against Old Dominion. Today, we will highlight one of the biggest pickups in the transfer portal this offseason, Pat Coogan.

The last time the Indiana Hoosiers played football, Pat Coogan was on the field as well. However, he found himself on the Notre Dame sideline that chilly night in December. It was not until the end of January, after the Irish’s CFP Championship run, that the man made famous by his impassioned pregame pump-up speeches decided he’d use his final season of college eligibility in Bloomington.

Coogan spent four years with the Fighting Irish after the once three-star recruit chose Notre Dame out of high school over offers from the likes of LSU, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma. Once a left guard, Coogan eventually bumped to the center of the offensive line to fill in for injuries among the line. He appeared in 30 career games with 26 of those being starts. He was the vocal leader for a line that last season produced FBS’ 19th best rushing attack in yards per game (200.9) and 8th best in yards per carry (5.7).

Coogan’s experience and veteran leadership will have an immense impact on this team. When Mike Katic exhausted his eligibility at the conclusion of last season, there was a hole to fill not only in snap count, but in voice. Having a steady presence like Coogan should make things much easier on new signal caller Fernando Mendoza and the entirety of the offense.

“I have really taken strides to become the best version of myself: that's helping the guys next to me,” said Coogan this spring. “That's the job at center. I have a big responsibility to be the leader of that offense and that offensive line. It is a great challenge and it will be a great challenge all the way to Week 1. I’m looking forward to keeping building with these guys.”

