2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 82 Days (Myles Kendrick)

Welcome, Hoosier fans to the 2025 Hoosier Huddle Countdown! Over the next 100 days the Hoosier Huddle staff will feature every player on the 2025 roster in anticipation of the season opener on August 30th against Old Dominion. Today, we look at freshman wide receiver Myles Kendrick.

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 181 pounds

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Riverside High School)

Class/Position: Freshman/ Wide Receiver

Once the strength of their offense, the Hoosiers needed to replenish their wide receiving corps following the departures of Myles Price, Ke’Shawn Williams, Miles Cross, and Donaven McCulley. Enter Myles Kendrick.

A 6’0”, 180 lb. speedy wide receiver who also played DB, Kendrick amassed 1,344 yards and 18 touchdowns, including a kickoff return TD and a pick-six, over his career at Riverside High School. Additionally, he also ran track for the Generals, boasting times of 11.03 in the 100 and 23.12 in the 200. These impressive numbers led Kendrick to be ranked a consensus three-star prospect and a top-100 recruit in Florida by On3.

As a talented freshman, Kendrick will have the opportunity to learn from one of the best receiving corps in the Big Ten while getting valuable snaps. Given his natural athleticism and experience in all three phases of the game, it would not be surprising to see Kendrick get playing time wherever the Hoosiers need him this year.

