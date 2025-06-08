Hoosiers Land 3-Star Tight End PJ MacFarlane

The Indiana Hoosiers added to their 2026 high school recruiting class with the addition of three-star tight end prospect PJ MacFarlane.
MacFarlane is a 6'5", 205-pound prospect from Middletown, OH. He was on campus in Bloomington for his official visit this past weekend. He is a three-sport athlete in high school and gives the Hoosiers an athletic and versatile player at tight end who can line up anywhere the position needs him to.
As a junior at Lakota East MacFarlane made 40 receptions for 568 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Hoosiers 2026 high school class stands at 11 prospects and is just outside of the national top 25 rankings at 31.