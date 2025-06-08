Hoosiers Land 3-Star Tight End PJ MacFarlane

The Indiana Hoosiers added to their 2026 high school recruiting class with the addition of three-star tight end prospect PJ MacFarlane.

MacFarlane is a 6'5", 205-pound prospect from Middletown, OH. He was on campus in Bloomington for his official visit this past weekend. He is a three-sport athlete in high school and gives the Hoosiers an athletic and versatile player at tight end who can line up anywhere the position needs him to.

As a junior at Lakota East MacFarlane made 40 receptions for 568 yards and eight touchdowns.



