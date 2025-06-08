2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 83 Days (Louis Moore)

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Day 83 Louis Moore

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 200 pounds

Hometown: Mesquite, Texas (Poteet)

Class/Position: Redshirt Senior + / Defensive Back

Twitter/X: (@LLM__11)

The 2025 Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff rolls on! Over the next 100 days, our team will spotlight every player on Indiana’s roster as we build excitement for the season opener against Old Dominion. Today, we shine the spotlight on a familiar face—defensive back Louis Moore.

Lou Moore steps into a reloaded, star-studded Hoosier defense ready to make noise in 2025. He’s one of four defensive back transfers in a class that also brought in five talented freshmen, adding necessary depth to the secondary. As one of the more seasoned veterans in the DB room, Moore is expected to anchor the group with leadership and experience. His journey is nothing short of inspiring—once a 0-star recruit playing both wide receiver and defensive back at Navarro College, Moore has battled his way to the Power Four stage, and he’s not done yet.

Louis Moore spent two seasons at Navarro College, where his versatility quickly became his calling card. As a freshman in 2020, he lined up at wide receiver and tallied 24 catches for 285 yards and a touchdown. By 2021, Moore’s responsibilities grew—he became a true two-way threat. On offense, he matched his reception total but upped the production with 428 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, he made his presence felt at safety, recording 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble & fumble recovery, and a pass breakup in his nine games. His time at Navarro showcased not just talent, but a relentless work ethic and football IQ on both sides of the ball.

After his JUCO journey, Louis Moore caught the attention of then-head coach Tom Allen, who brought him to Bloomington in 2022. Moore quickly made an impact, appearing in all 12 games during his junior year and recording nine tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. But it was in 2023, his senior season, that Moore truly broke out. Starting in 10 of the 12 games he played, the 5-foot-11 safety became a cornerstone of the Hoosier defense, racking up 83 tackles (59 solo), four pass breakups, a tackle for loss, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions—including a pick-six that electrified Memorial Stadium in a Week 4 showdown against Akron. Despite Moore’s standout performance, the team struggled to gain traction, finishing 3-9 and ushering in the end of the Tom Allen era.

When Indiana brought in Curt Cignetti, initially there were some uncertainties about the team and the players. Like many players facing a coaching transition, Louis Moore opted to explore new opportunities, entering the transfer portal and landing at Ole Miss. However, his 2024 season in Mississippi didn’t quite match expectations. Moore appeared in 11 of 13 games, earning just two starts and finishing the year with 37 tackles, a pass breakup, and half a sack. While his production dipped, the experience added another layer to his growth and set the stage for his next chapter.

Now, after his brief stint with the Rebels, Louis Moore is back in Bloomington—refocused, reenergized, and ready to pick up right where he left off. Originally set to exhaust his eligibility after the 2024 season, Moore caught a fortuitous opportunity thanks to a pivotal NCAA decision. Sparked by a lawsuit involving Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, the NCAA approved a blanket waiver granting former JUCO players an additional year of eligibility. That ruling opened the door for Moore’s return, and he’s poised to make the most of this unexpected final chapter in Cream and Crimson.

The Hoosiers are in the midst of a new era under head coach Curt Cignetti, and the transformation has been nothing short of electrifying. A new energy pulses through Bloomington—expectations are rising, and the culture has shifted. For Louis Moore, the timing couldn’t be better. With unfinished business, he returns to a program ready to compete, and he's expected to be a key piece in the revamped defensive unit. Moore is a playmaker with a nose for the ball and a hunger to prove he belongs—again. If he stays healthy, expect him to fly around the field, making life miserable for opposing offenses. Hoosier fans are thrilled to have No. 20 back in town—who will now be wearing No. 7.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues with Day 82 tomorrow!