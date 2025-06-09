Hoosiers Land Illinois Receiver Kortez Rupert

The official visits from this past weekend are paying dividends as the Hoosiers netted their second commitment from a prospect that was on campus. This time IU secured the commitment from Kortez Rupert, a receiver from East St. Louis, Illinois.

Rupert is listed a 6'0" and 160 pounds and according to his Hudl stats has run a 4.43 40-yard dash. Rupert had a big junior season for East St. Louis as he made 24 catches for 660 yards and eight touchdowns. He has big play ability. Rupert also returned kickoffs and punts.

He displays great hands, a fluid stride and can get behind the defense with easy.

Rupert is the 12th member of the Hoosiers' 2026 recruiting class. He had offers from 23 schools including Boston College, Michigan State and Purdue. He was slated to visit BC next weekend.