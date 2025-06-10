Hoosiers Pick Up Commitment From Ja'dyn Williams

Indiana's hot June continues as they pick up their fourth commitment of the month in Ohio linebacker Ja'dyn Williams.
Williams is a three-star prospect who took his official visit last weekend. Williams also took an official visit to Boston College in May. He chose Indiana over 22 other offers.
In an interview with Ohio Preps, Williams said "My high school season definitely went better than I expected for my first year having a starting job on the team. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted but for sure made me open up to things and see what I need to improve on next year.”
Williams is not afraid to play physical, shows he can be a good tackler and can get into the backfield.
He is the 13th commitment of the 2026 class for the Hoosiers, which is now ranked 27th nationally.