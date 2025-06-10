Hoosiers Pick Up Commitment From Ja'dyn Williams

Williams is a three-star prospect who took his official visit last weekend. Williams also took an official visit to Boston College in May. He chose Indiana over 22 other offers.

In an interview with Ohio Preps, Williams said "My high school season definitely went better than I expected for my first year having a starting job on the team. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted but for sure made me open up to things and see what I need to improve on next year.”