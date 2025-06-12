2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 79 Days (Davion Chandler)

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 180 pounds

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN (Lawrence North High School)

Class/Position: Freshman/Wide Receiver

“I feel the need. The need for SPEED!” Curt Cignetti was not in Top Gun but he definitely agrees with the mantra from the movie and feels the need to have speed, particularly in his wide receiver room. That drove IU to pursue Davion Chandler and the Lawrence North product flipped from Illinois to Indiana and then finished his 2024 senior season with monster numbers. Chandler comes from the same high school that produced Donaven McCulley and current IU receiver Omar Cooper (as well as top prospect Monshun Sales) and Chandler knew exactly where he wanted to stay.

“I’m not going anywhere else, I’m stuck at home,” Davion Chandler told the Indy Star’s Kyle Neddenriep last November. Chandler chose IU over offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Purdue, Louisville, Vanderbilt and his previous commitment to Illinois. He was a top 100 wide receiver nationally and had 49 receptions for 971 yards as the Marion County Offensive Player of the Year.

Davion Chandler was not with the team during spring football but he is on campus for the summer and joins a wide receiver room that is pretty well stocked with talent. The speedy receiver is known as a twitchy wideout with great burst off the line that can really create separation from his defender. He is quick and explosive and can be used on the outside or in the slot. He has “track speed”, as evidenced by his lead-off role on the Lawrence North 4X100 relay team that broke a school record and placed them 2nd all-time in the state of Indiana. He has legitimate 4.5 40 speed and will be a threat to beat defenders deep every time he is on the field.

We know for sure that Omar Cooper and Elijah Sarratt are the top two receivers for the Indiana Hoosiers entering the 2025 season. Beyond that, the expectation is that some combination of E.J. Williams, Makai Jackson, Jonathan Brady and Charlie Becker will see a lot of time. IU will need some explosive players to help in the slot, particularly after the injury to Tyler Morris. That means freshmen LeBron Bond, Davion Chandler and Myles Kendrick will be battling to get on the field. Chandler and Bond could also factor in as kick or punt returners. The future is incredibly bright for Davion Chandler but his speed gives him a chance to make an impact immediately.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues each and every day so be sure to check back often for the latest profile piece!