2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 76 Days (LeBron Bond)

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Day 76 LeBron Bond

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 175 pounds

Hometown: Norfolk, Virginia (Maury)

Class/Position: Freshman / Wide Receiver

Twitter/X: (@LeBronBond1)

The 2025 Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff rolls on as we inch closer to Indiana’s long-awaited season opener against Old Dominion. We're nearly a quarter of the way through our countdown, and today’s spotlight is on one of the newest weapons in the Hoosiers’ offensive arsenal — freshman wide receiver LeBron Bond.

A new name to know in Bloomington, freshman wide receiver LeBron Bond arrives with a blend of speed, swagger, and serious playmaking upside. And, with a name like LeBron, it’s clear he was destined to be an athlete. During his junior season at Maury High School in 2023, Bond lit up defenses with 47 receptions for 1,327 yards and 16 touchdowns — an outstanding performance that helped power Maury to a perfect 15-0 record and a state championship. His explosive playstyle earned him all-state honors and cemented his role as a game-changer. But he didn’t stop there. With Bond leading the charge once again, Maury High repeated perfection, capping off another undefeated campaign with a dominant 46-0 shutout in the state title game against Briar Woods.

LeBron Bond didn’t just turn heads on the football field — he was burning rubber on the track, too. A two-time state qualifier in the 55-meter dash, Bond showcased elite burst and acceleration, placing fourth as a sophomore and sixth as a junior. In early 2023, he added to his résumé with a fifth-place finish in the 200-meter dash and a qualifying ticket to the Adidas Track Nationals. His speed speaks for itself — with notable markers of 6.37 in the 55 and 21.57 in the 200. Bond is the Hoosiers’ new secret weapon that’ll burn any DB who underestimates him.

With lightning speed, crisp footwork that leaves defenders grasping at air, and a sensible vision of the field, Bond is up for a role where he can potentially make a real difference in his initial collegiate season. While history shows that Coach Cignetti often leans on experience, he’s never one to overlook raw talent and the right mentality.

“If you can play successful football, we're going to find a role for you. So we don't want to throw anybody out there before they're ready, that's for darned sure,” Coach Cignetti said during his National Signing Day press conference.

With his versatile skill set, LeBron Bond is shaping up to be a valuable weapon for Indiana’s offense — and if things break his way, fans can expect to see him on the field this fall. Whether stretching the field as a deep threat, creating separation as a route runner, or flashing his speed on special teams, Bond has the tools to contribute in multiple ways. He made a strong impression during Indiana’s Spring Game, bouncing back from a big hit and hauling in several catches, including an 8-yard touchdown. “I thought Bond gave us a really good effort, practice in, practice out,” Coach Cignetti stated in a press conference following the scrimmage.

A three-star recruit with a five-star work ethic, Bond shows up every day with something to prove. He’s locked in on maximizing every opportunity — on the field, in the film room, and beyond. And if he keeps grinding the way he has, Hoosier fans are in for a surprise. Bond has the kind of upside that’ll have Bloomington screaming “LEBRONNN” for years to come.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues with Day 75 tomorrow!