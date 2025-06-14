Indiana Adds OL C.J. Scifres to 2026 Class

The Indiana Hoosiers secured their fifth commitment of the week as in-state offensive lineman C.J. Scifres tweeted out his pledge to Curt Cignetti's program. Scifres is ranked the 29th best prospect in the state and he projects as an interior offensive lineman at IU. He is entering his senior season at Center Grove High School. He had offers from Indiana and Toledo with interest from Iowa and Duke. The Hoosiers were considered favorites to land his commitment as soon as they offered a scholarship.

Scifres joins Samuel Simpson (IOL) and Kenton Mondeau (OT) as the current offensive line commitments in the 2026 class. IU is expected to take a couple of more players at the position as the coaches continue to work on rounding out the class.

IU's class is now in the top 25 nationally according to most recruiting services.



