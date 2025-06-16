2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 75 Days (Zen Michalski)

Welcome, Hoosier fans to the 2025 Hoosier Huddle Countdown! Over the next 100 days the Hoosier Huddle staff will feature every player on the 2025 roster in anticipation of the season opener on August 30th against Old Dominion. Today, we look at transfer offensive lineman Zen Michalski.

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 319 pounds

Hometown: Floyds Knobb, Indiana (Floyd Central)

Class/Position: Redshirt Senior/ Offensive Line

A large part of the Hoosiers’ success last year was due to the improvement of the offensive line throughout the season. “The Hogs” up front steadily improved as the season went on, even in the face of critical injuries to Nick Kidwell and Drew Evans. Flash-forward to 2025, and the Hoosiers have replenished their trenches with a 6’6” National Champion in transfer Zen Michalski.

At 6’6” and 319 lbs, Michalski appeared in 29 games over the course of his career with the Buckeyes, including a start against Nebraska in 2024. Unfortunately for Michalski, his first start of the season would be cut short due to an injury that would sideline him for the rest of the season.

Fully healed and ready for action, the Floyd’s Knobb native is hungry to prove himself as an NFL talent and brings some much-needed experience to his hometown team. At OSU, Michalski saw 160 snaps at left tackle and left guard, where he earned a 73.8 run-blocking grade from PFF. With the experience to play anywhere on the left side of the line, look for Michalski to be a force in the Hoosiers’ run game this season.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues each and every day, so be sure to check back often for the latest profile piece!