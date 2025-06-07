2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 84 Days (Blake Thiry)

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 228 pounds

Hometown: Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin

Class/Position: Freshman/ Tight End

Mr. Do It All for the IU offense last season, Zach Horton, is off to NFL training camp which leaves a massive hole at tight end for Indiana in 2025-26. Even with Peyton Hendershot, the tight end position went mostly ignored under Tom Allen so it was nice to see better play and more usage from the position last year. While Horton graduating leaves a big hole in production and experience, it opens also up opportunity for others. Indiana was aggressive via the portal at tight end bringing in final year players Holden Staes (Tennessee) and Riley Nowakowski (Wisconsin) who both project to be the featured players at TE this year.

Behind those two, it’s anyone’s guess for how snaps will be divided up. Sam West showed promise with limited snaps but hit the portal and landed at Mississippi State where he thinks he’ll see more snaps next year. James Bomba returns but is coming off of a knee injury that cost him a big chunk of 2024. Thiry is then joined by fellow freshman Andrew Barker, who like Thiry, is raw but oozing with potential.

From IUHoosiers.com - “Consensus three-star prospect per ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and On3 ... Tabbed top-50 tight end prospect nationally by ESPN, 247Sports and On3 ... Consensus top-10 recruit in Wisconsin ... Named Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School Offensive Player of the Year as a senior ... Garnered honorable mention WFCA All-State at tight end and linebacker as a junior ... Named all-region offense and defense as a junior ... Named Southwest Wisconsin Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a senior ... Two-time first-team All-SWC pick his final two prep seasons ... Totaled 2,100 all-purpose yards as a senior ... Caught 40 passes with 14 touchdowns ... Rushed for 33 scores on 169 carries”

Thiry is a very athletic player with a great frame that can fill out. The focus for him will be on filling his body out and trying to crack the special teams and depth rotation in non conference play. If he can do that and set himself out as TE3, it would pave the way for him to take a bigger role as the season goes on and into his future as a Hoosier.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues each and every day so be sure to check back tomorrow for the latest profile piece!