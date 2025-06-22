2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: Day 69 (Grant Wilson)

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Day 69 Grant Wilson

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 217 pounds

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia (Yorktown)

Class/Position: Redshirt Senior + / Quarterback

Twitter/X: (@GrantMWilson1)

The 2025 Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff is in full swing! Over the next 100 days, we’re spotlighting every player who will shape this season’s story. Today, our attention turns to one of IU’s Group of Five transfers—quarterback Grant Wilson, a signal-caller with something to prove and the tools to make it happen in Bloomington.

Grant Wilson began his college journey at Fordham in 2020, redshirting his first season while developing behind the scenes. As a redshirt freshman, he made his debut in 2021, completing 6 of 8 passes for 52 yards across three appearances. In 2022, while at Fordham Wilson saw the field four more times, showing flashes of efficiency with four completions on five attempts for 41 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 25 yards on the ground. In 2023, Wilson rolled the dice and entered the transfer portal—a move that proved to be a turning point in his career.

Wilson took his talents to Norfolk, where he stepped into the spotlight as Old Dominion’s starting quarterback. In 2023, he delivered his breakout season—starting 11 of 12 games and throwing for 2,149 yards with a 57.1% completion rate, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also added 291 yards and four scores by using his feet. Following his successful campaign in 2023, he started in three of the first four games of 2024 throwing for 507 yards, four touchdowns, three interceptions, and 47 rushing yards and a touchdown. But his season was cut short due to an injury sustained during a game. Still hungry to grow and prove himself on a bigger stage, Wilson made the leap to Power Four football—transferring to Indiana ahead of the 2025 season with his eyes set on new challenges in Bloomington.

While Grant Wilson is primarily a pocket passer, don’t be fooled—he’s more than capable of making plays with his legs when the pocket collapses. He’s got a solid arm and decent field vision, giving him the tools to make an impact when called upon. Most Hoosier fans have their eyes on Fernando Mendoza, the high-profile transfer expected to lead the offense this fall. But behind him, there’s a competitive battle brewing—Wilson will go head-to-head with Fernando’s younger brother, Alberto, for the backup role. Wilson brings experience, poise, and a veteran presence to the room. He’s the kind of quarterback who stays ready—and when his number is called, he’ll be ready to deliver.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues with Day 68 tomorrow!