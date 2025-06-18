2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 73 Days (Sam Lindsey)

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 286 pounds

Hometown: Lilburg, Georgia (Georgia State University)

Class/Position: RS Sophomore / Long Snapper

Can Hoosier Huddle interest you in an article on long snapper depth? As we have done every season for YEARS, we promise to give every single player on the roster some shine ahead of the next season. That’s no different this season, as our countdown to kickoff today covers the depth at long snapper.

Coach Cignetti has talked repeatedly about constantly bringing in competition at every position, and long snapper is no different. After Mark Langston started every game for IU last season, Coach Cig decided to bring in another long snapper to push him even though Langston will be back for a final year and is the projected starter in 2025-26.

Lindsey joins IU after two years at Georgia State (one redshirt year) and is the likely backup this season despite playing in 11 games last season down in Atlanta. From IUHoosiers.com - “[Lindsey has] appeared in 11 career games at long snapper over two seasons at Georgia State and redshirted initial collegiate season ... Made collegiate debut at Georgia Tech (8/31) in 2024 ... Owns three career tackles.. at Georgia Tech (8/31): Made collegiate debut. Vanderbilt (9/14): Made first collegiate tackle on punt coverage. at Marshall (10/17): Posted one stop on punt coverage. at Texas State (11/23): Had a solo stop on punt coverage. Long snapper and wide receiver for head coach Eric Godfree at Parkview High School ... Five-star prospect per Rubio Long Snapping ... Tabbed Gwinnett County Specialist of the Year as a junior and senior ... Earned first-team all-region and all-county as a senior.”

Lindsey is likely a guy that gets used to the “standard” that we hear IU coaches talk about constantly this season and then slots in as a starter in 2026-27. Coach Cig places a premium on every single position, and Lindsey is a guy that has started games that will have to grind and wait his turn to play. That’s a good sign in general for the health of a program. Let’s not forget, you don’t realize how good your long snapper is until you realize you have a bad long snapper.