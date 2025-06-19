2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 72 Days (Adedamola Ajani)

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 301 pounds

Hometown: Indianapolis, IN (Speedway High School)

Class/Position: Redshirt Freshman/Offensive Guard

You cannot win in football without a solid offensive line. As IU fans have seen many times in the past, if you are unable to consistently block the opposing defensive line, basically nothing else that your team attempts to do will end up mattering. Curt Cignetti is very aware of this and the only position coach that he kept in Bloomington was offensive line coach Bob Bostad. The unit played very well in 2024 and Cignetti believes they could be even better this coming season. “I like our line a lot,” Cignetti told Greg McElroy during an ESPN interview in May. “I think we’ve got the potential to be pretty good and I think we can be better than last year.” Cignetti went on to mention offseason additions like Pat Coogan (expected starting center), Zen Michalski (potential starting right tackle) and Khalil Benson (can play tackle or guard) and then a number of young players they feel are ready to step up. One of the most likely “young players” he was thinking of was likely Adedamola Ajani.

Ajani is a massive 6’4” interior offensive lineman that appeared in three games as a true freshman in 2024. He was singled out a few times by his fellow players and the IU coaches during the spring as being a standout player. New starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza mentioned “Demola” as a one of the “amazing” offensive linemen that he was excited to play behind and Ajani appears ready for a leap in playing time.

Adedamola Ajani played for Speedway High School and was listed as a first-team All-Marion County member and a top 20 recruit in the state of Indiana, choosing the Hoosiers over several other Big Ten offers. He redshirted last season and now has the physical stature to impose his will on opposing defensive lines. Where does he fit in for 2025 though? We know that Carter Smith will be starting at left tackle and we know that Pat Coogan will start at center. Beyond that, it appears likely that Zen Michalski will start at right tackle. The addition of Coogan allows Bray Lynch to slide over to guard. That leaves left guard available and it’s very possible that is a battle between Khalil Benson and Adedamola Ajani. Whether he starts or not, it is clear that Adedamola Ajani is progressing under Bob Bostad and is a vital piece of IU’s offensive line both now and moving forward.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues each and every day so be sure to check back often for the latest profile piece!