2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: Day 74 Bray Lynch





Continuing on with our annual Countdown to Kickoff, we move forward to day 74, where we highlight offensive lineman Bray Lynch.

Lynch enters his fourth year in Bloomington after a stellar breakout season during his redshirt sophomore campaign in 2024. Per iuhoosiers.com, Lynch rated as one of the best offensive guards in the entire Big Ten per Pro Football Focus (PFF), finishing with the 10th best overall PFF grade (69.0) in the conference. On top of his success on the field, Lynch is also a back to back Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Hailing from Texas, Lynch was originally a 3 star recruit per 247 Sports Composite Rankings and received offers from a handful of power 4 schools along with several smaller programs. He joined the Hoosiers while Darren Hiller coached the offensive line and fortunately stayed in Bloomington after the coaching change took place to bring in current offensive line coach Bob Bostad.

During his time in Crimson and Cream, Lynch has blossomed into a serious weapon at the guard spot. Despite more competition than seemingly ever in program history on the offensive line in 2025, he has a clear path to the starting job for one of the best offensive lines in the country. If Lynch continues his rise and takes another step forward this season, it is well within reason to say that we could see him playing on Sunday in the future. His frame is there and his production is fantastic. Look out, opposing defensive linemen.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues each and every day so be sure to check back often for the latest profile piece!