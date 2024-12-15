Advertisement
Published Dec 15, 2024
Texas State transfer kicker Brendan Franke commits to Indiana
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Another transfer portal addition on Sunday afternoon for Indiana football, Texas State transfer kicker Brendan Franke announced his commitment to the Hoosiers.

Indiana will be Franke fourth school during his college career, after he spent two years at Nebraska, one year at Georgia Southern--which he redshirt--and this most recent season at Texas State.

Frank joins UAB running back transfer Lee Beebe and Northern Illinois defensive back transfer Amariyun Knighton in the Hoosiers' portal class.

SEE ALSO: Indiana football 2024 transfer portal tracker

During his time at Nebraska during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Franke appeared in 12 games as kickoff specialist for the Cornhuskers. Franke went 0-for-1 on his lone field goal attempt during the 2022 season at Nebraska.

Franke then appeared in just four games, redshirt the season at Georgia Southern. This past season, Franke acted as the kickoff specialist for Texas State.

It's unlikely that Franke overtakes Indiana kicker Nicolas Radidic as the Hoosiers' starting kicker. Franke's roll with the Hoosiers next season will likely be as a kickoff specialist.

