Texas State transfer kicker Brendan Franke commits to Indiana

Another transfer portal addition on Sunday afternoon for Indiana football, Texas State transfer kicker Brendan Franke announced his commitment to the Hoosiers. Indiana will be Franke fourth school during his college career, after he spent two years at Nebraska, one year at Georgia Southern--which he redshirt--and this most recent season at Texas State. Frank joins UAB running back transfer Lee Beebe and Northern Illinois defensive back transfer Amariyun Knighton in the Hoosiers' portal class.

