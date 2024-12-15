Northern Illinois DB transfer Amariyun Knighton commits to Indiana

One of two new additions via the transfer portal to Indiana football on Sunday, Northern Illinois transfer defensive back Amariyun Knighton announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon.
After three seasons with the Huskies, Knighton will come to the Hoosiers with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Knighton, a redshirt sophomore, is the second member of now a three-player transfer class for the Hoosiers, joining UAB running back transfer Lee Beebe and Texas State transfer kicker Brendan Franke.
As a true freshman, Knighton made 15 total tackles and came away with a pair of pass breakups in just four appearances at Northern Illinois--which allowed the Hollywood, Florida native to redshirt the 2022 season.
In 2023, Knighton played in all 13 games for the Huskies, making five starts. He collected 17 total tackles and two pass breakups. Knighton started the final four games, including Northern Illinois' Camellia Bowl appearance.
This past season, Knighton appeared in eight games for the Huskies--missing a handful of games due to an undisclosed injury. The 6-foot cornerback recorded 13 total tackles, four passes defended and an interception in his final season at Northern Illinois.
The Hoosiers will return handful of players in the cornerback room next season. Knighton could be part of Indiana's plan to replace the production of No. 2 cornerback Jamier Johnson.
