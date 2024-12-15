Northern Illinois DB transfer Amariyun Knighton commits to Indiana

One of two new additions via the transfer portal to Indiana football on Sunday, Northern Illinois transfer defensive back Amariyun Knighton announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon.

After three seasons with the Huskies, Knighton will come to the Hoosiers with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Knighton, a redshirt sophomore, is the second member of now a three-player transfer class for the Hoosiers, joining UAB running back transfer Lee Beebe and Texas State transfer kicker Brendan Franke.