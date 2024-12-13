UAB running back transfer Lee Beebe commits to Indiana

Beebe commits to the Hoosiers with two years of eligibility remaining.

After visiting with the Hoosiers earlier in the week, Beebe, a redshirt sophomore, has become the first transfer to commit to Curt Cignetti and Indiana this portal cycle.

After spending three seasons at UAB, running back Lee Beebe has transferred to Indiana, per reports .

During his three seasons with the Blazers, Beebe made 24 total appearances, he redshirted his true freshman season in 2021 after appearing in just one game.

He has amassed 1,276 yards on the ground, while scoring 11 rushing touchdowns throughout his career. The 5-foot-10, 220 pound tail back has added 44 catches for 317 yards receiving and one touchdown through the air in his career.

The 2024 campaign was the best of the Montgomery, Alabama native's career. Beebe rushed 166 times for 884 yards--averaging 5.3 yards per carry--and seven touchdowns this past season at UAB. He also caught 30 passes for 219 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Beebe was named third team All-AAC this past season for his efforts with the Blazers.

The addition of Beebe comes a few days after Indiana running back Elijah Green announced he would be entering the transfer portal. Next season, the Hoosiers will be without their top two rushers from this year in Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton.

Former James Madison transfer Kaelon Black, who acted as the No. 3 running back this season for Indiana, will be back for the cream and crimson to form a formidable one-two punch with Beebe.