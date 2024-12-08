Indiana football 2024 transfer portal tracker

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

Transfer portal season has officially arrived. Follow along this tracker to monitor Indiana football's activity in the transfer portal as the offseason gets underway around college football. This year, the transfer portal opens on Monday, Dec. 9, and will close on Sunday, Dec. 28. That window only restricts players on when they can enter the transfer portal. There is no deadline for a player to commit to a new school out of the portal. The transfer portal will open again from April 16-25. Below is a comprehensive list of who's coming in, who the Hoosiers are targeting in the portal and who's leaving.

INCOMING TRANSFERS

***This section will be updated throughout the coming months.***

INDIANA'S PORTAL TARGETS

Kaidon Salter, Quarterback - Liberty: Throughout his four-year career at Liberty, Salter has put up big time numbers, both through the air and on the ground. During the 2023 season, Salter led the Flames to a 13-1 record, while throwing for 2,876 yards and 32 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He added 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground two years ago too. This season, Salter has thrown for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, while adding 579 yards and seven scores on the ground. Per reports, Indiana is a team to watch for Salter in the transfer portal.

Phoenix Jackson, Linebacker - Fresno State: Jackson spent three seasons as a key contributor at Fresno State, making 38 appearances over the course of the last three years. During the 2024 season, Jackson recorded 48 total tackles, seven tackles for, four sacks and two interceptions--one of which he returned for a touchdown. Per reports, Jackson has included Indiana in his top four schools.

***This section will be updated throughout the coming months.***

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

Donaven McCulley, Wide Receiver - 10/1: McCulley, a former four-star quarterback recruit, was Indiana's leading receiver during the 2023 season. This year, McCulley had two receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown in four appearances with the Hoosiers this season. Read more about McCulley's decision to enter the portal here.

Tyrik McDaniel, Defensive Back - 10/1: McDaniel appeared in the first four games of the season for Indiana before hitting the transfer portal. He tallied a single tackle on the year.

Nahji Logan, Linebacker - 10/1: Last offseason, Logan transferred to Indiana from UMass. Despite making four appearances for the Hoosiers this season, Logan did not record any stats.

DJ Warnell Jr., Safety - 10/3: Warnell committed to Indiana prior to the beginning of the 2024 season. Appearing in four games this season for the Hoosiers, Warnell tallied four total tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a pass breakup.

E.J. Williams Jr., Wide Receiver - 10/21: After beginning his college career at Clemson, Williams appeared in four contests this season for Indiana. He brought in two catches for 49 yards with the Hoosiers this season. Read more about Williams' decision to enter the portal here.

Noah Bolticoff, Offensive Lineman - 10/21: Bolticoff began his college football career at TCU, before transferring to Indiana prior to the beginning of the 2023 season. Bolticoff didn't suit up in a game for the Hoosiers this season.

Joshua Randolph, Linebacker - 12/2: Randolph made his way to Indiana after transferring from Austin Peay. Randolph did not appear in any games this year for the Hoosiers.