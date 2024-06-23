Indiana football has been on fire as of late, landing commitment after commitment out of the 2025 high school class. 2025 defensive end Triston Abram announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon via his social media, becoming the second player to pledge their commitment to Indiana on Sunday. Abram is rated as a three-star recruit and a top-40 defensive end prospect in the country, according to Rivals.

