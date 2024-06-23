2025 defensive end Triston Abram commits to Indiana
Indiana football has been on fire as of late, landing commitment after commitment out of the 2025 high school class.
2025 defensive end Triston Abram announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon via his social media, becoming the second player to pledge their commitment to Indiana on Sunday.
Abram is rated as a three-star recruit and a top-40 defensive end prospect in the country, according to Rivals.
A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Abram committed to the Hoosiers following an official visit to Bloomington earlier in the week.
Abram chose Indiana over the likes of Kansas, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Memphis and many others.
At Christian Brothers College High School, Abrams not only dominated on the football field, but he wrestled as well.
Tallying 66 tackles, 14 for a loss and eight sacks as a Junior,
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Abram tallied 66 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks during his junior season.
Abram is now the 15th member of Indiana's 2025 recruiting class. He's third pledge for the Hoosiers along the defensive line.
Check out some of Abram's highlights below.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board