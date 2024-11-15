2025 4-star defensive back Byron Baldwin recommits to Indiana

Indiana football regained a commitment from one of the top defensive backs in the class of 2025 on Friday night.
After decommitting from Indiana back in early October, Byron Baldwin, a four-star defensive back in the 2025 recruiting class, has recommitted to head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers, Baldwin announced during halftime of his high school game on Friday night.
Baldwin is rated as a top-35 defensive back in the entire country within the 2025 class, and is one of the top rated high school players to ever commit to Indiana.
The Baltimore, Maryland native has had a roller coaster of a recruitment. In April, Baldwin announced his commitment to the Hoosiers.
Then, after much speculation that the talented defensive back might decommit, Baldwin stated that he remained "firm" in his commitment to Indiana. Less than a week later, he announced his decommitment from the Hoosiers.
Now, after a whirlwind of a last couple of months, Baldwin has once again pledged his commitment to the cream and crimson.
This time around, Baldwin's decision ultimately came down to Indiana and Colorado. In the end, the 6-foot, 190 pounds defensive back landed on Cignetti and the Hoosiers. Baldwin was most recently in Bloomington on a visit for Indiana's 20-15 win over Michigan.
This season at Sr. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, Baldwin has predominantly played the safety position. He's totaled 79 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions as a senior. Baldwin has also recorded three passes defended.
Indiana's 2025 recruiting class now stands at 22 members following Baldwin's commitment. He joins fellow defensive backs Zacharey Smith, Jaylen Bell and Garrett Reese in the Hoosiers' 2025 class.
Check out some of Baldwin's highlights below.
