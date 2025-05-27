2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 95 Days (Tyrique Tucker)

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Day 95 Tyrique Tucker

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 298 pounds

Hometown: Norfolk, Virginia (Life Christian Academy)

Class/Position: RS Junior/ Defensive Line

We are officially past Memorial Day and into the unofficial start of the summer. Today we look at redshirt defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker. Tucker came to IU last year after a stint at James Madison.

Tucker played in all 13 of IU’s games last year in a reserve role and played well. He made 24 total tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Tucker will move into a bigger role in 2025, but will take his lessons learned from last year with him.

“I learned how to be a leader and kind of lead by example to the best of my abilities. I feel like I worked hard to be in this position. I just have to keep going, day-in and day-out and just have to keep putting the work in. I feel like he led the way for me -- [James] and CJ [West] really set the standard, so I feel like I have a standard to uphold day-in and day-out and just get better every day of spring ball.” Tucker said this spring.

Tucker has been working with fellow defensive lineman Mikail Kamra this offseason to improve his skills and stake a claim to the starting defensive tackle role.

“Me and Mikail go out there and craft during the offseason. We call is "craft season". We go out there and we work. You feel like if you just keep putting the work in, you have to trust the process, too. I feel like everything comes with the process. We just have to keep getting reps and reps. Our guys, the [offensive] line, gets us better and we get them better. It is like a battle every day and that is the competition out there in spring ball. I feel like we are in a good spot.”

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues each and every day so be sure to check back often for the latest profile piece!