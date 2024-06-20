2025 defensive back Zacharey Smith commits to Indiana
Indiana football landed another commitment in the secondary from a member of the 2025 high school class on Thursday.
2025 defensive back Zacharey Smith announced his commitment to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers on Thursday afternoon. Smith made the announcement via his social media following an official visit with the Hoosiers last weekend.
The news of Smith's commitment comes after the defensive back backed off his original commitment to Pitt.
Smith is currently an unranked recruit, according to Rivals.
A native of Hapeville, Georgia, Smith held other offers from the likes of Auburn, Akron, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis and many others.
Standing at 6-foot and 165 pounds, Smith spent time on both sides of the ball a season ago at Hapeville Charter Career Academy.
Offensively, Smith recorded just four receptions for 39 yards as a junior. On the defensive side of the ball is where the DB recruit excelled.
In eight games as a junior, Smith registered 19 total tackles and two tackles for loss. He intercepted three passes at Hapeville Charter last year as well.
Smith also dabbled a little bit in returning kicks and punts a season ago in high school.
Indiana's 2025 recruiting class now stands at 12 members following Smith's commitment. Smith is now the fourth defensive back to commit to the Hoosiers out of the 2025 class.
Check out some of Smith's highlights below.
