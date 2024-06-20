Indiana football landed another commitment in the secondary from a member of the 2025 high school class on Thursday.

2025 defensive back Zacharey Smith announced his commitment to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers on Thursday afternoon. Smith made the announcement via his social media following an official visit with the Hoosiers last weekend.

The news of Smith's commitment comes after the defensive back backed off his original commitment to Pitt.

Smith is currently an unranked recruit, according to Rivals.