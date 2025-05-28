2025 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 94 Days (Kyler Garcia)

Continuing on with our annual Countdown to Kickoff, we move forward to day 94, corresponding with #94 himself, Kyler Garcia.





Garcia arrives in Bloomington as a true freshman this year and an early enrollee as of 1/6/2025 per 247 Sports. He was rated as a 3 star recruit per 247 Sports Composite Rankings and was a top 1,400 recruit in his class. Do not let those ratings fool you, however, as Garcia looks to be a true diamond in the rough type of player. He received offers from schools like Wisconsin, Purdue, Louisville, Georgia, Vanderbilt, and other high profile programs across the country. Needless to say, Garcia was a well sought out player coming out of high school and, luckily for the Hoosiers, coaches Pat Kuntz and John Miller sealed the deal.





Garcia brings a frame that is hard to replicate at 6’4” and 293 pounds. He projects to be a force on the defensive line and, under the tutelage of Bryant Haines, Pat Kuntz, Buddha Williams, and of course Curt Cignetti, his ceiling is sky high.





Pinned on Garcia’s profile on Twitter / X, he says “True Freshman All American, that’s the goal….” Garcia is ready to play and has his sights set on greatness from day one.





The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues each and every day so be sure to check back often for the latest profile piece!