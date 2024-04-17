Baldwin held nearly 20 offers in the class, including from the likes of Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Kentucky and others, but ultimately decided upon IU.

Byron Baldwin , a three-star defensive back from Towson, Md., and product of Calvert Hall College (MD) High School, announced his commitment to the Hoosiers' program via his social media pages.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football picked up its seventh commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle on Wednesday afternoon.

Standing 6-foot and 185 pounds, Baldwin has spent most of his time in the defensive backfield at the safety position. He last visited campus for an unofficial visit earlier this spring and was scheduled to take other visits this summer before ultimately pledging to spend his collegiate career in Bloomington.

Baldwin is the third defensive commitment of this class and the second of which in to be rooted in the defensive backfield, joining Garrett Reese as the other DB commits thus far.

Below are highlights of Baldwin's most recently concluded junior season: