2025 Countdown to Kickoff: 92 Days (Kellan Wyatt)

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 262 pounds

Hometown: Glen Burnie, Maryland

Class/Position: Senior / Defensive Line

The Hoosier Huddle countdown to kickoff is underway! For the 100 days leading up to kickoff, we at Hoosier Huddle will feature every player from the 2025 roster in anticipation of Indiana’s first game of the season against Old Dominion. Today, we will highlight one of the newest members of the Hoosiers, Kellan Wyatt.

The transfer portal is all fun and games until you see one of your top players leave to a conference foe, and that’s exactly what happened to Maryland when Kellan Wyatt opted to leave after spring practices and head to Bloomington. Wyatt was the Terrapins’ leader in tackles for loss in 2024 and has 35 games (27 starts) of experience in the Big Ten, amassing 80 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.The former 3-star prospect from Archbishop Spalding high school in Baltimore was a member of the 2022 signing class and was an immediate contributor for Maryland as a true freshman.

The biggest change for Wyatt will be his shift from linebacker in Maryland’s 3-4 scheme to the edge of the defensive line with Indiana, though he did spend some time lining up along the edge with Maryland. Without much veteran help behind Mikal Kamara at this position, Cignetti prioritized edge rushing help in the spring portal period. Wyatt will join youngsters Mario Landino and Daniel Ndukwe, who the staff are high on, along with fellow spring transfer window pickup Stephen Daly from Kent State. He has one year of eligibility remaining and with the Big Ten experience he brings, he will certainly be an impact player on the 2025 roster.

