Big Ten Announces Early Season Kickoff Times

Big Ten Conference Release

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference, in partnership with Big Ten Network, CBS Sports, FOX Sports and NBC Sports, announced on Thursday kickoff times and network designations for the first three weeks of the 2025 football season, along with select additional contests.

The 2025 campaign will mark the second featuring a full schedule of Big Ten football on three over-the-air broadcast networks (CBS, FOX, NBC) in addition to comprehensive cable coverage across Big Ten Network and FS1, and direct-to-consumer delivery via Peacock, the FOX Sports app, and Paramount+. At least 55 conference football games will air on broadcast networks throughout the fall, providing unprecedented access and exposure.

The season will culminate on Saturday, December 6, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis where No. 1 and No. 2 will meet in the Big Ten Football Championship Game (FOX; 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT).

Kickoff times and television designations not announced today will be determined and distributed according to the 12-/6-day in-season selection process.

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Ohio at Rutgers | BTN | 6 p.m. ET

Buffalo at Minnesota | FS1 | 8 p.m. ET

Nebraska vs. Cincinnati | ESPN | 9 p.m. ET*

Miami (OH) at Wisconsin | BTN | 9 p.m. ET

Friday, August 29, 2025

Western Michigan at Michigan State | FS1 | 7 p.m. ET

Western Illinois at Illinois | Peacock | 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Texas at Ohio State | FOX | Noon ET

Ball State at Purdue | BTN | Noon ET

FAU at Maryland | BTN | Noon ET

Northwestern at Tulane | ESPNU | Noon ET

Old Dominion at Indiana | FS1 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Nevada at Penn State | CBS | 3:30 p.m. ET

Montana State at Oregon | BTN | 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Albany at Iowa | FS1 | 6 p.m. ET

New Mexico at Michigan | NBC | 7:30 p.m. ET

Missouri State at USC | BTN | 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Colorado State at Washington | BTN | 11p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

Utah at UCLA | FOX | 11p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

Friday, September 5, 2025

NIU at Maryland | BTN | 7:30 p.m. ET

Western Illinois at Northwestern | BTN | 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Kennesaw State at Indiana | FS1 | Noon ET

FIU at Penn State | BTN | Noon ET

Northwestern State at Minnesota | BTN | Noon ET

Iowa at Iowa State | FOX | Noon ET

Illinois at Duke | ABC or ESPN | Noon ET

Oklahoma State at Oregon | CBS | 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m.PT

Grambling State at Ohio State | BTN | 3:30 p.m. ET

Miami (OH) at Rutgers | Peacock | 3:30 p.m. ET

MTSU at Wisconsin | FS1 | 4 p.m. ET

SIU at Purdue | BTN | 7:30 p.m. ET

Boston College at Michigan State | NBC | 7:30 p.m. ET

Akron at Nebraska | BTN | 7:30 p.m. ET

Michigan at Oklahoma | ABC | 7:30 p.m. ET

Georgia Southern at USC | FS1 | 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

UCLA at UNLV | CBS Sports Network | 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT\

UC Davis at Washington | BTN | 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

Friday, September 12, 2025

Indiana State at Indiana | BTN | 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. ET

New Mexico at UCLA | TBD | TBD

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Oregon at Northwestern | FOX | Noon ET

Wisconsin at Alabama | ABC or ESPN | Noon ET

Houston Christian at Nebraska | FS1 | Noon ET

CMU at Michigan | BTN | Noon ET

Towson at Maryland | Peacock | Noon ET

Villanova at Penn State | FS1 | 3:30 p.m. ET

Norfolk State at Rutgers | BTN | 3:30 p.m. ET

Youngstown State at Michigan State | BTN | 3:30 p.m. ET

USC at Purdue | CBS | 3:30 p.m. ET

Ohio at Ohio State | Peacock | 7 p.m. ET

Western Michigan at Illinois | FS1 | 7 p.m. ET

UMass at Iowa | BTN | 7:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Cal | ESPN | 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, September 19, 2025

Iowa at Rutgers | FOX | 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Michigan at Nebraska | CBS | 3:30 p.m. ET

Purdue at Notre Dame | NBC | 3:30 p.m. ET

Washington at Washington State | CBS | 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m.PT

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Oregon at Penn State | NBC | 7:30 p.m. ET

Indiana at Iowa | Network TBD | Noon ET or 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET (HC)

USC at Illinois | Network TBD | Time TBD (HC)

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Minnesota at Ohio State | Network TBD | Time TBD (HC)

Wisconsin at Michigan | Network TBD | Time TBD (HC)

Louisiana Monroe at Northwestern | Network TBD | Noon ET or 3:30 p.m. ET (HC)

Michigan State at Nebraska | Network TBD | Noon ET or 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET (HC)

Friday, October 10, 2025

Rutgers at Washington | FS1 | 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT (HC)

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Northwestern at Penn State | Network TBD | Noon ET or 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET (HC)

UCLA at Michigan State | Network TBD | Noon ET (HC)

Iowa at Wisconsin | Network TBD | Time TBD (HC)

Purdue at Minnesota | Network TBD | 7 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m.ET (HC)

Friday, October 17, 2025

Nebraska at Minnesota | FOX | 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Oregon at Rutgers | Network TBD | 6:30 p.m. ET or 7 p.m.ET (HC)

Michigan State at Indiana | Network TBD | Noon ET or 3:30 p.m./4 p.m. ET (HC)

Maryland at UCLA | Network TBD | Time TBD (HC)

USC at Notre Dame | NBC | 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Rutgers at Purdue | Network TBD | Noon ET (HC)

Wisconsin at Oregon | Network TBD | Time TBD (HC)

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Indiana at Maryland | Network TBD | Time TBD (HC)

Friday, November 7, 2025

Northwestern at USC | FOX | 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Friday, November 14, 2025

Minnesota at Oregon | FOX | 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Iowa at USC | Network TBD | 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT or 3:30 p.m.ET/12:30 p.m. PT (HC)

Friday, November 28, 2025

Iowa at Nebraska | CBS | Noon ET

Indiana at Purdue | NBC | 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Ohio State at Michigan | FOX | Noon ET

Saturday, December 6, 2025

Big Ten Football Championship Game | FOX | 8 p.m. ET^

Confirmed times listed in ET/PT; TBD times listed as ‘or’options in ET* Game played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.^ Game played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.HC denotes Homecoming