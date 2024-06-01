BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Curt Cignetti and Indiana's 2025 recruiting class grew in size on Saturday afternoon with a big time commitment out of Georgia.

2025 three-star defensive back Jaylen Bell announced his commitment to the Hoosiers via his social media pages on Saturday.

A native of Loganville, Georgia, Bell is ranked as a top-50 defensive back in the country by Rivals.

Bell commits to Indiana over the likes of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Missouri.