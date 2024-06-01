2025 defensive back Jaylen Bell commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Curt Cignetti and Indiana's 2025 recruiting class grew in size on Saturday afternoon with a big time commitment out of Georgia.
2025 three-star defensive back Jaylen Bell announced his commitment to the Hoosiers via his social media pages on Saturday.
A native of Loganville, Georgia, Bell is ranked as a top-50 defensive back in the country by Rivals.
Bell commits to Indiana over the likes of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Missouri.
This past season at Grayson High School, Bell tallied 46 total tackles, including one tackle for loss.
The 5-foot-11, 170 pound cornerback added one interception and nine passes defended during the 2023-24 season.
The interception and passes defended numbers don't jump off the page for Bell because opposition teams rarely targeted Bell in the passing game.
Bell becomes the fourth defensive back to pledge their commitment to Cignetti and the Hoosiers out of the 2025 class.
Cignetti has now garnered commitments from nine different players out of the 2025 high school class.
Check out some of Bell's highlights below.
