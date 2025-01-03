Old Dominion quarterback transfer Grant Wilson commits to Indiana

Wilson, who visited Indiana this past week, has one season of eligibility remaining.

Old Dominion quarterback transfer Grant Wilson has committed to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers, per multiple Friday night reports. Wilson now becomes the 13th member of Indiana's 2025 transfer class, including the seventh player on the offensive side of the ball and the second at quarterback--joining Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza .

Following the commitment of Ohio State offensive tackle transfer Zen Michalski , Indiana landed yet another commitment late on Friday night

Wilson began his college career at Fordham, an FCS program. There, he spent the first three years of his career, playing in just seven total games.

The Arlington, Virginia native then transferred to the FBS level, spending the past two years at Old Dominion with the Monarchs.

During the 2024 season, Wilson started three games, completing 56% of his passes for 507 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions. He also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Wilson missed most of the 2024 campaign with an injury.

In his last healthy season, the 2023 season, Wilson made 11 starts. The 6-foot-3 signal caller completed 57% of his passes for 2,149 yards and 17 touchdowns to eight interceptions two seasons ago with the Monarchs, adding 289 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

In a 2023 contest against Cignetti's James Madison squad, Wilson went 26-for-36 for a career-best 277 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson now becomes the eldest member of an otherwise young and inexperienced Indiana quarterback room. While Mendoza is still expected to be the Hoosiers' starter, Wilson figures to act as an impactful veteran presence for the likes Tyler Cherry, who is questionable to be ready for fall camp due to injury, Alberto Mendoza and incoming freshman Jacob Bell.