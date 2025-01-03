Ohio State offensive tackle transfer Zen Michalski commits to Indiana

Ohio State offensive line transfer Zen Michalski has committed to Indiana, per multiple Friday night reports. Michalski becomes the 12th member of Indiana's incoming transfer portal class, including the sixth player on the offensive side of the ball and the first player along the offensive front.

During his time in Columbus, Michalski appeared in 34 games, although most of his playing time came on special teams with the Buckeyes.

Across 2022 and 2023, Michalski played in 26 total games--almost exclusively on special teams. That came after the 6-foot-6, 319 pound offensive tackle redshirted the 2021 season after playing in just one game as a true freshman.

Throughout the 2024 season, Michalski, a native of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, has appeared in seven games, playing 158 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

According to PFF, Michalski has surrendered seven pressures in 75 opportunities as a pass blocker. He rates much higher as a run blocker, earning a 73.8 grade.

A former four-star recruit out of Floyd Central High School, Michalski is still currently with the Buckeyes as they make their way through the College Football Playoff. Currently, Michalski is acting as a backup at Ohio State after missing the Buckeyes' last five games of the regular season with an injury he suffered in his lone start of his career against Nebraska.

For the 2025 season, Indiana's offensive line is expected to feature, Carter Smith, who is likely to continue playing left tackle, Drew Evans, Bray Lynch and Nick Kidwell--who will likely occupy the Hoosiers' center and guard spots. Michalski figures to slot in as Indiana's starting right tackle next year.