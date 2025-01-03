Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star first reported on Friday afternoon that redshirt freshman quarterback Tyler Cherry suffered a non-contact knee injury during one of Indiana's College Football Playoff practices, and his status for the 2025 season is questionable

Cherry, a native of Greenwood, Ind., led Center Grove to a 6A state title his junior season while breaking school records in passing yards, touchdowns, and completions, as well as completion percentage throughout the course of his decorated career with the Trojans. The highly coveted four-star prospect flipped his commitment from Duke to Indiana in December of 2023 and was one of the select few who enrolled early for spring practices.