Indiana quarterback Tyler Cherry injured in CFP prep, questionable for 2025

Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star first reported on Friday afternoon that redshirt freshman quarterback Tyler Cherry suffered a non-contact knee injury during one of Indiana's College Football Playoff practices, and his status for the 2025 season is questionable
Cherry, a native of Greenwood, Ind., led Center Grove to a 6A state title his junior season while breaking school records in passing yards, touchdowns, and completions, as well as completion percentage throughout the course of his decorated career with the Trojans.
The highly coveted four-star prospect flipped his commitment from Duke to Indiana in December of 2023 and was one of the select few who enrolled early for spring practices.
Last season, Cherry saw action in the week two beatdown of Western Illinois but did not have a pass attempt.
The Hoosiers will enter spring ball with three healthy projected scholarship quarterbacks as Indiana added Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza and flipped the commitment of Jacob Bell from Ball State.
Before the announcement of his injury, it was apparent that Cherry would be in a battle with Fernando's brother, Alberto for the backup job.
