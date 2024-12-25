Indiana flips 2025 quarterback Jacob Bell from Ball State

Amidst the ongoing craziness that is the transfer portal in this currant age of college athletics, Indiana dipped its toe back into the high school ranks on Wednesday.
2025 quarterback Jacob Bell flipped his commitment from Ball State to Indiana, per Bell’s social media.
Bell, who visited Indiana on Saturday, Dec. 21, is rated as a two-star recruit, according to Rivals.
Bell, a native of Naperville, Illinois, verbally committed to Ball State over the summer, however he never officially signed with the Cardinals, leaving the door open for the Hoosiers to flip him.
During his senior season at Naperville North High School, Bell completed a shade over 63% of his passes for 3,082 yards and 38 passing touchdowns. He threw just seven interceptions. Bell, a pro-style quarterback, also rushed for four touchdowns as a senior.
Bell becomes the 23rd member of Indiana's 2025 recruiting class. He's the only quarterback joining the Hoosiers next season out of the high school ranks.
With the addition of Bell, Indiana's 2025 quarterback room now features: Fernando Mendoza (Redshirt Sophomore), Alberto Mendoza (Redshirt Freshman), Tyler Cherry (Redshirt Freshman), Jacob Bell (Freshman).
Check out some of Bell's highlights below.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board