Indiana flips 2025 quarterback Jacob Bell from Ball State

Amidst the ongoing craziness that is the transfer portal in this currant age of college athletics, Indiana dipped its toe back into the high school ranks on Wednesday. 2025 quarterback Jacob Bell flipped his commitment from Ball State to Indiana, per Bell’s social media. Bell, who visited Indiana on Saturday, Dec. 21, is rated as a two-star recruit, according to Rivals.