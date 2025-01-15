NC State transfer defensive back Devan Boykin commits to Indiana

NC State transfer defensive back Devan Boykin announced his commitment to Indiana on Tuesday, becoming the 18th player to pledge to head coach Curt Cignetti this portal cycle.

Indiana football landed more help in the secondary on Tuesday afternoon.

A 5-foot-10, 195-pound safety out of North Carolina, appeared in 45 games and made 19 starts during his extended time from 2020-24 with the Wolfpack. He's totaled 117 tackles, seven pass breakups and four interceptions throughout his collegiate career.

Boykin missed the entirety of the 2024 season, as he recovered from an injury he sustained during the lead-up to NC State's appearance in the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl.

During his last full season of action in 2023, Boykin made 10 starts. He collected 54 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, one pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Boykin is now the fourth addition in the secondary the Hoosiers have made via the transfer portal this offseason. He joins fellow safety transfer Louis Moore, returners Amare Ferrell and Bryson Bonds, as well as incoming four-star recruit Byron Baldwin in Indiana's safety room in 2025.