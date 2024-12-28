Ole Miss safety transfer Louis Moore returning to Indiana

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

Indiana addressed one of its biggest needs on Saturday, landing some secondary help in the transfer portal. Former Indiana safety Louis Moore, who spent the 2024 season at Ole Miss, has committed back to the Hoosiers and will return to Bloomington, per reports. He becomes the 11th member of Indiana's transfer portal class, including the fourth addition on the defensive side of the ball and the second in the secondary. Moore has one year of eligibility remaining.