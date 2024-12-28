Ole Miss safety transfer Louis Moore returning to Indiana

Indiana addressed one of its biggest needs on Saturday, landing some secondary help in the transfer portal.
Former Indiana safety Louis Moore, who spent the 2024 season at Ole Miss, has committed back to the Hoosiers and will return to Bloomington, per reports.
He becomes the 11th member of Indiana's transfer portal class, including the fourth addition on the defensive side of the ball and the second in the secondary.
Moore has one year of eligibility remaining.
Moore, a veteran in the college game, began his career playing wide receiver in 2020 at Navarro College. The following season, he added some safety snaps to his prior work on the offensive side of the ball with the Bulldogs.
Moore then spent two seasons In Bloomington. Over the course of the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Moore appeared in 24 games, earning 10 starts at safety--all of which came during his second season at Indiana.
During that 2023 campaign, Moore totaled 83 tackles, adding three interceptions and three forced fumbles as well.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Moore transferred to the SEC, spending this past year at Ole Miss. He appeared in 10 games this past season with the Rebels, recording 33 total tackles.
The 5-foot-11, 200 pound safety added 2.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble and one pass defended in 2024 at Ole Miss.
Now, Moore finds himself back in Bloomington, where his veteran presence should help an otherwise young--yet experienced--secondary. The addition of Moore also fulfills one of the Hoosiers' biggest needs this offseason at the safety spot.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board