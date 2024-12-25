Indiana receives Christmas boost as Kamara announces return for senior year

In a week full of commitments, Curt Cignetti and Indiana received a major gift on Christmas Day.
Third team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten defensive end Mikail Kamara announced on his social media platforms that he will forgo any NFL draft activities to play his senior season with the Hoosiers.
"...The way that this season ended left a bitter taste in my mouth," Kamara said towards the end of the 63-second video. "And with that being said, I'm going to promise you I'm going to give it all I got one more time."
The Ashburn, Virginia native spent the first two seasons of his career with Cignetti at James Madison before transferring to Indiana with the head coach last winter.
Kamara, who collected 47 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks last season, became a cornerstone piece of one of the best defenses in Indiana football history.
Kamara's announcement comes three days after fellow All-American Aidan Fisher announced his return to Bloomington.
Cornerback D'Angelo Ponds must play at least one more season before heading to the draft; therefore, Indiana will officially return all three of its All-Americans for the 2025 season.
