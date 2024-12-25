Indiana receives Christmas boost as Kamara announces return for senior year

In a week full of commitments, Curt Cignetti and Indiana received a major gift on Christmas Day.

Third team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten defensive end Mikail Kamara announced on his social media platforms that he will forgo any NFL draft activities to play his senior season with the Hoosiers.

"...The way that this season ended left a bitter taste in my mouth," Kamara said towards the end of the 63-second video. "And with that being said, I'm going to promise you I'm going to give it all I got one more time."