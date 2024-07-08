Stewart is rated as a three-star athlete, according to Rivals. He's a top 20 player in the 2025 class out of Ohio.

2025 defensive back Seaonta Stewart announced his commitment to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers on Monday afternoon.

Indiana football landed another commitment in the defensive secondary from the class of 2025 on Monday.

Following an official visit to Bloomington a few weeks ago, Stewart chose Indiana over the likes of Purdue, Penn State, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Michigan State and many others.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Stewart -- who's listed as an athlete -- is expected to play somewhere in the defensive secondary at the college level.

He began his high school career as a quarterback, but has since transitioned to corner where he currently plays now for Winston Woods High School.

Stewart's speed will likely determine if the highly-sought after athlete can play at the corner spot in college, or if he's destined to play safety.

Stewart is now the 19th member of the Hoosiers' 2025 recruiting class. He's the fourth 2025 defensive back to pledge their commitment to Indiana.

Check out some of Stewart's highlights below.