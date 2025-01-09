Tennessee transfer tight end Holden Staes commits to Indiana

Indiana landed one of the top pass-catching tight ends available in the transfer portal on Thursday, as the Hoosiers continue to add weapons to their offense for 2025.
Tennessee transfer tight end Holden Staes committed to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers on Thursday evening. Staes now becomes the 17th member of Indiana's transfer class--the 18th member if you include receiver E.J. Williams.
Staes has one year of eligibility remaining.
Back in 2023, when Staes transferred from Notre Dame to Tennessee, the 6-foot-4, 248 pound pass-catcher was ranked as the top tight end in the transfer portal.
Beginning his career with the Fighting Irish, Staes caught 15 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons in South Bend.
During his lone campaign in Knoxville this past season, Staes caught 15 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in 13 games with the Volunteers.
Despite garnering a reputation as a better blocker and receiver during his time at Tennessee, Staes could prove to be quite impactful in Indiana's offensive system.
Staes joins Wisconsin transfer Riley Nowakowski as tight ends Indiana has brought in via the transfer portal this offseason.
