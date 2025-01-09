Tennessee transfer tight end Holden Staes commits to Indiana

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana landed one of the top pass-catching tight ends available in the transfer portal on Thursday, as the Hoosiers continue to add weapons to their offense for 2025. Tennessee transfer tight end Holden Staes committed to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers on Thursday evening. Staes now becomes the 17th member of Indiana's transfer class--the 18th member if you include receiver E.J. Williams. Staes has one year of eligibility remaining.