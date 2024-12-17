Texas State transfer defensive lineman Dominique Ratcliff commits to IU

Per his twitter, Dominique Ratcliff has committed to spend his final season of eligibility to play in Bloomington for the Hoosiers.

Prior to his commitment, Ratcliff was offered by Memphis, Houston, Virginia Tech, SMU, and TCU.

A native of Conroe, Texas, Ratcliff played in all 12 games this season for the Bobcats, securing 22 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Ratcliff bursted onto the scene with a career year in the 2023 season. The then redshirt sophomore collected 28 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks -- all career highs. The 6-foot-3, 285 pound defensive tackle was 15th in the nation among defensive linemen in PFF’s run stop percentage in the 2023 season.

Ratcliff joins WKU transfer Hosea Wheeler as the first two transfer defensive lineman as both James Carpenter and CJ West are out of eligibility at the end of the season.