UCF transfer punter Mitch McCarthy commits to Indiana

Indiana football landed its third commitment of the weekend on Sunday evening, when UCF transfer punter Mitch McCarthy announced his commitment to the Hoosiers.
McCarthy joins Texas State transfer kicker Brendan Franke as the second specialist to commit to Indiana on Sunday.
McCarthy has one season of eligibility remaining after spending the first three years of his college career with the Knights.
During this past 2024 season at UCF, McCarthy punted the ball 40 times for an average of 44.1 yards per punt. He had a long of 56 yards this past season and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 17 times in 2024.
At the conclusion of Indiana's run in the College Football Playoff, longtime punter James Evans will be out of eligibility, which made punter a position of need for the Hoosiers in the transfer portal. McCarthy figures to step in as the immediate starter at punter in 2025.
