Western Kentucky transfer defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler commits to IU

Per reports, Western Kentucky transfer defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler has committed to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers with one season of eligibility remaining.

Indiana football landed another player on the defensive side of the ball on Monday morning.

Prior to committing to Indiana, Wheeler also visited Wisconsin and Texas A&M.

A native of Elk Grove, California, Wheeler was tabbed first team All-CUSA this past season in 2024. In 13 games played Hilltoppers this past season, Wheeler collected 74 total tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. Those 74 tackles ranked second on Western Kentucky this past season.

Wheeler also recovered and forced one fumble each.The 6-foot-3, 300 pound defensive lineman also registered two quarterback hurries, as well as two blocked kicks.

During the 2023 season, Wheeler started 11 games for the Hilltoppers, tallying 42 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. He added a forced fumble, a quarterback hurry and an interception as well, being named second team All-CUSA in 2023.

With interior defensive lineman CJ West and James Carpenter out of eligibility come the end of the season, the Hoosiers were searching and likely will continue to search for reinforcements along the defensive front.