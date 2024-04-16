BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana's 2025 recruiting class got another boost on Tuesday with the commitment of two-star tight end Blake Thiry.

Thiry announced his commitment via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Thiry held offers from the likes of Ohio, Akron and Texas Tech amongst a handful of others.

Now the sixth commitment in the Hoosiers' 2025 recruiting class, Thiry is the first tight end in the class to commit to Indiana.