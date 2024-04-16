BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana's 2025 recruiting class got another boost on Tuesday with the commitment of two-star tight end Blake Thiry.
Thiry announced his commitment via social media on Tuesday afternoon.
Thiry held offers from the likes of Ohio, Akron and Texas Tech amongst a handful of others.
Now the sixth commitment in the Hoosiers' 2025 recruiting class, Thiry is the first tight end in the class to commit to Indiana.
A native of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, Thiry has spent his high school career at Prarie Du Chien High School.
This past season, his junior year of high school, Thiry saw time at a number of different skill positions on the offensive side, while playing some linebacker as well. He also was the team's long snapper for the Blackhawks.
The 6-foot-4, 220 pound pass catcher is also a track and field star at Praire Du Chien High School. Thiry boasts a school record 22'3 long jump and an 8.45 second 60-meter dash.
Check out some of Thiry's junior season highlights below.
–––––
