Cuono, who was in Bloomington over the weekend on a visit, is rated as a top-40 running back in the 2025 high school class.

2025 three-star running back Sean Cuono announced his commitment to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers on Monday via his social media.

A Clearwater, Florida native, Cuono chose Indiana over the likes of Auburn, Kansas State, West Virginia and many others.

Cuono's a 5-foot-11, 190 pound tail back, with a small and physical frame. Throughout his high school career at Calvary Christian High School, Cuono has made a living off of yards after contact.

Over the last two season of Cuono's high school career, the half back has rushed for almost 3,000 yards on the ground. He's amassed 28 touchdowns on the ground as well.

With Cuono's commitment, the Hoosiers' 2025 class now features 10 recruits.

He's the third player in the 2025 class out of Florida to pledge his commitment to Cignetti and Indiana.